Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BOI PO admit card released for March 19 exam, download here

BOI PO admit card released for March 19 exam, download here

competitive exams
Published on Mar 14, 2023 07:52 PM IST

BOI PO admits card released at bankofindia.co.in

BOI PO admit card released for March 19 exam
BOI PO admit card released for March 19 exam
ByHT Education Desk

Bank of India has released the Probationary Officers' admit card for the March 19 examination. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website at bankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 500 positions, of which 350 are for Credit Officers in the General Banking stream and 150 are for IT Officers in the Specialist stream.

Direct link to download the admit card

BPO PO admit card 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at bankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the download call letter tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the “Download Call Letter- Online Examination dated 19.03.2023- Recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF) – Project No. 2022-23/3 Notice dated 01.02.2023”

Key in your log in details

Download the admit card and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank of india admit card.
bank of india admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out