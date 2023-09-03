BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Exam: Vacancy reduced for this category

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has informed that the number of vacancies under the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination 2023 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) category has been modified. BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Exam: Vacancy reduced for SC category (File Photo)

The number of vacancies as per the revised list for SC candidates is 28. Previously, it was 29.

This has been done following a Patna High Court order and directions from the state government, BPSC said.

Originally, the number of vacancies to be filled through the 32nd Bihar Judicial Service Exam was 155 but now, after revision, it stands at 154.

All other conditions of the notification dated February 20 remain unchanged, the commission said. Check the notice here.

BPSC conducted the 32nd Bihar Judicial Service examination on June 4. The provisional answer keys for General studies and law were released on July 13 and again on September 5. The final answer key was issued in August.

For other updates, candidates can check the website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON