BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam registration begins at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 27, 2023 12:49 PM IST

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 registration started today, February 27, 2023

ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission commenced the registration process for BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 today, February 27, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is March 27.

BPSC 32 Judicial Service Exam application fee: The application fee is 150 for female candidates and 600 for general, OBC, and other state candidates.

BPSC 32 Judicial Service Exam age limit: For male candidates, 22 to 35 years. The minimum age for women and the reserved category is between 22 and 40.

Direct link to apply

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam: Know how to register

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
