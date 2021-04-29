BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2021 registration date extended, check schedule here

Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the last date to register for BPSC 66th Mains Exam 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the main examination can register themselves till May 10, 2021 instead of April 30, 2021. The official notice regarding extension can be checked on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The registration process was opened on April 6, 2021. The last date to submit the documents for verification to BPSC, 15, Nehru Paath (Beli Road), Patna – 800001 has been extended till May 17 till 5 pm instead of May 7. Candidates are advised to mention their registration number, bar code, and application number on the hard copy which they are sending for the verification.

Official Notice Here

All those candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. To appear for the main exam, candidates will have to register themselves on the official site of BPSC.

The BPSC 66th combined competitive main examination will be conducted for the selection of 562 vacancies in various departments under the Bihar state government out of which 169 posts are reserved for women. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.