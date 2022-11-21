BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022: Registration begins today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022 on November 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the mains examination can do it through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till December 6, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1052 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have graduation degree. The steps to apply is given below.

BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022 link available on the official website.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹750/- for general category candidates, ₹200/- for SC/ST category candidates and women candidates. PwD category candidates will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees.