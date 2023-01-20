BPSC 68th Combined Preliminary exam: List of Ineligible candidates released

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the list of Ineligible candidates not falling within the prescribed cut-off dates as mentioned in the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination advertisement. Candidates can check the list of Ineligible candidates on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 771 candidates have been disqualified for the 68th combined ( Preliminary) competitive examination. Ineligible candidates who want to raise objections on their disqualification can send the application along with the evidence and proof to the following email address bpscpat-bih@nic.in by January 27, 2023.

Direct link to check under-aged and over-aged candidates

The registration process for Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 68th Prelims Exam 2022 ended on January 10. According to the BPSC examination calender, the preliminary examination for the BPSC 68th examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 401 vacancies in the organisation.

The combined (Preliminary)competitive examination will be an objective type exam. The duration of the examination will be two hours. The question paper will carry 150 marks. The Preliminary examination will be a screening test on the basis of which candidates will be selected for the main examination.

The number of candidates shortlisted for the main examination will be ten times the total number of vacancies notified.