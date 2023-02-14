Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 68th Main Exam: Model question papers released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 68th Main Exam: Model question papers released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Published on Feb 14, 2023 04:35 PM IST

BPSC 68th Prelims Main Exam model question papers have been released. Candidates can check the model question papers below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC 68th Main Exam model question papers. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can check the model question paper through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The model question papers have been released for General Studies I, General Studies II and Essay Papers. To download the model question papers, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download model question papers 

BPSC 68th Main Exam: How to download model question papers

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC 68th Main Exam model question papers link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the questions.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The prelims examination was conducted on February 12, 2023. The Commission has issued notice regarding any objection on questions asked in the prelims exam till February 16, 2023 at bpscpat-bih@nic.in.

Those candidates who qualify the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The date of main examination has not been shared by BPSC yet. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

