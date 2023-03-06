Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: OMR answer sheets out, scorecards expected soon

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: OMR answer sheets out, scorecards expected soon

competitive exams
Published on Mar 06, 2023 08:45 AM IST

Candidates can login to bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and download their OMR responses.

ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 68th Prelims Result: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published OMR answer sheets of the 68th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 68th Prelims, 2023. Candidates can login to bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and download it. The link will be available up to March 12.

BPSC 68th Prelims result 2023 is expected on March 27, as per the exam calendar announced by the commission.

On March 4, BPSC published final answer keys of the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims for the General Studies paper.

The provisional answer key of BPSC 68th Prelims exam was issued on February 18 and objections were invited from candidates.

In the notification of final answer key, BPSC said that if candidates can produce new evidence, they can submit objections. They can submit it via email up to March 7, it added.

However, objections submitted to the provisional key have been reviewed and resolved and similar objections will not be entertained now.

