Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 69th notification for CCE and other exams out, apply from July 15

BPSC 69th notification for CCE and other exams out, apply from July 15

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 28, 2023 10:11 AM IST

BPSC 69th Notification 2023: Called ‘Integrated Competitive Examination’, the online registration process for Prelims will begin on July 15 and end on August 5.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the detailed notification for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 69th CCE) and other examinations. Called ‘Integrated Competitive Examination’, the online registration process for Prelims will begin on July 15 and end on August 5, 2023 on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th CCE 2023, other exams notification released on bpsc.bih.nic.in (HT Photo)
BPSC 69th CCE 2023, other exams notification released on bpsc.bih.nic.in (HT Photo)

Vacancy details:

For BPSC 69th CCE: 235 (plus 73 reserved for women)

For other posts: 111 (plus 29 reserved for women)

The application fee is 600 for open category candidates. For SC, ST, women candidates of Bihar and all PwD candidates, the fee is 150.

The exam will be held in two stages: Prelims and Mains. There will be negative marking in the Prelims exam.

The Mains exam will have two parts – Mains written exam and Interview or Personality test.

Candidates who qualify in the Prelims exam will be called for the Mains written exam and interview. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the Mains written exam (maximum marks: 900) and Interview (maximum marks: 120). However, the weightage of Mains written exam and Interview marks for the final merit list will be different in some posts. Applicants should refer to the notification for detailed information.

BPSC 69th CCE and other exams notification:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out