BPSC 69th CCE 2023 & other exams date announced, prelims to have negative marks

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that the 69th Combined Competitive and other examinations (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE) will be held in a single shift on September 30. The paper is scheduled for 12 pm to 2 pm. BPSC 69th CCE 2023 & other exams date announced

The paper will be on objective-type questions and for each incorrect answer, ⅓ rd of the total marks for that question will be deducted, the commission said.

Meanwhile, the number of vacancies to be filled through the 69th Integrated CCE 2023 have been increased again.

Originally, the commission notified 379 vacancies which was increased to 442 in July.

Recently, the commission has recieved 33 new vacancies after which the total number stands at 475.

The registration process for BPSC 69th Integrated CCE ended in August. Admit cards for the test is expected soon on the commission's website. These are the steps to download it:

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in. Open the link to download the 69th CCE admit card. Key in your credentials and login. Download your admit card and read the instructions.

