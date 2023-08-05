BPSC 69th CCE Prelims & other exams: Last date to apply on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close online registrations for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 69th CCE) and other examinations (called Integrated Competitive Examination) today, August 5. Candidates who are yet to submit their forms can do it on bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 69th CCE Prelims & other exams: Last date to apply (HT)

To appear in BPSC 69th CCE, candidates need to have a graduation degree from a recognised university or institute. The maximum age of candidates can be 37 years, with provision of relaxation in the case of reserved category candidates.

Also read: BPSC 69th CCE Exam 2023: Number of vacancies increased again, notice at bpsc.bih.nic.in

How to apply for BPSC 69th CCE 2023

Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on apply online link on the home page. Select BPSC 69th Prelims Exam 2023 page. Enter the required details and register yourself. Now, login to the account and fill the application form. Pay the application fee and submit. Save the page after submitting your form.

BPSC 69th Prelims application fee is ₹600 for open category candidates. For SC, ST, women candidates of Bihar and all PwD candidates, the fee is ₹150.