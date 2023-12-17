Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 schedule. Candidates who want to appear for the main examination can check the exam dates through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 schedule released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, notice here

As per the schedule, the written examination will be conducted from January 3 to January 6, 2023 in exam centres located in Patna. The examination will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The examination schedule for the combined main (written) competitive examination of the above-mentioned integrated examination, one optional subject for Child Development Project Officer, Financial Administrative Officer, and Police Degree Officer (Technical/Operational) will be conducted on January 20 and January 21, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 schedule: How to download

To check the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 schedule given on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Official Notice here