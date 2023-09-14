Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the releasing date of BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023. The preliminary admit card will be released on September 15, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 releasing date announced, notice here

The examination will be conducted on September 30, 2023 in single shift- from 12 pm to 2 pm at various districts across the state. The exam city details will be available to all the appearing candidates on September 26, 2023.

BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Commission had released a notice regarding BPSC 69th exam details. The paper will be on objective-type questions and for each incorrect answer, ⅓ rd of the total marks for that question will be deducted, the commission said.

Also, the number of vacancies to be filled through the 69th Integrated CCE 2023 have been increased again. Originally, the commission notified 379 vacancies which was increased to 442 in July. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON