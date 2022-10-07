Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC AE Examination 2020 admit card released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link

BPSC AE Examination 2020 admit card released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link

competitive exams
Published on Oct 07, 2022 06:15 PM IST

BPSC has released the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (AE) exam on October 7.

BPSC AE Examination 2020 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)
BPSC AE Examination 2020 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (AE) exam on October 7. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC AE examination will be conducted on October 13 to 14, 2022 in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am and second shift will be conducted from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and third shift from 1 pm to 2 pm. The detailed exam schedule is available on the official website.

BPSC AE Examination 2020: How to download admit card

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the home page, look for the admit card link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out