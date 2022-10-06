BPSC AE Examination 2020 schedule released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, exam days here

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC AE Examination 2020 schedule. The Assistant Engineer – Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical competitive examination schedule has been released and is available on the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted on October 13 to 14, 2022 in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am and second shift will be conducted from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and third shift from 1 pm to 2 pm.

The admit card will be available to appearing candidates from October 7, 2022 onwards. All the appearing candidates can download the admit card through the official site of onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in. to download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

BPSC AE Examination 2020: How to download admit card

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC AE admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check more related details through the official site of BPSC.

Official Notice here