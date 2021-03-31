BPSC AE interview letter 2021 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link

BPSC AE interview letter 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday released the interview letter for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website.

Candidates can download their call letter for the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination 2021 online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the BPSC AE civil interview from April 5 to 10, 2021.

Direct link to download BPSC AE interview letter 2021.

How to download BPSC AE interview letter 2021:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 5th-10th April, 2021 under Assistant Engineer (Civil) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2017)"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The BPSC AE interview letter 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the interview letter and take its printout for future use.