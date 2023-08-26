News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here

BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2022 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 26, 2023 11:13 AM IST

BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2022 has been released. The direct link to download is given below.

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Assistant main examination can download the call letter through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The written main examination will be conducted on August 31, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.45 am and second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.15 pm. The general hindi exam will be conducted in first shift and general knowledge exam will be conducted in second shift.

Direct link to download BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2022 

BPSC Assistant Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on apply online link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 44 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

