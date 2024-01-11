close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Drug Inspector final answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here

BPSC Drug Inspector final answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 11, 2024 10:31 AM IST

Candidates can visit bpsc.bih.nic.in and download answer keys of various subjects.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer keys of the Drug Inspector written competitive examination. Candidates can visit bpsc.bih.nic.in and download answer keys of various subjects.

BPSC Drug Inspector final answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in,(Shutterstock)
BPSC Drug Inspector final answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in,(Shutterstock)

The commission has released the final answer keys of Pharmaceutics; Pharmaceutical Analysis; Medicinal Chemistry; Pharmacognosy; Anatomy, Physiology & Health Education; Pharmacology and Toxicology; Pharmaceutical Jurisprudence and Hospital Pharmacy; and Microbiology subjects.

The written (objective) examination of BPSC Drug Inspector recruitment was held from July 7 to 10 and the provisional answer key was released on October 19 for eight subjects. Objections were invited from candidates from October 21 to October 25.

The second provisional answer keys were released on January 2 and objections were invited from January 3 to 5, 2024.

BPSC said that in the second set of provisional keys, objections were received in six subjects but after reviewing, no change was found necessary.

Now, the commission has published the final answer key of the examination, which will be used in the preparation of results.

Direct link to download BPSC Drug Inspector final answer key.

Official notice here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
