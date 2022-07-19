Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Head Teacher exam 2022 postponed once again, check details
competitive exams

Published on Jul 19, 2022 12:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has again postponed the examination date for the position of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar, due to unforeseen circumstances.

The written (objective) competitive examination will be conducted in September 2022. The revised schedule will be released in due course of time.

Here's the direct link to check the notification.

The BPSC Head Teacher examination was scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 28. The BPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 40,506 Head Teacher vacancies, of which 13761 positions are reserved for female applicants.

Candidates can check district wise roster vacancies here .

The BPSC Head Teacher registration process was started on March 28, 2022. Candidates can check other details through the official site of BPSC.

Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in vacancy + 1 more
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in vacancy
