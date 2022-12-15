BPSC Headmaster Recruitment Exam: Important notice on admit card released

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment Exam 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued an important notification for candidates who will appear for the recruitment exam of headmasters in primary schools.

In the notice, the commission said admit cards for the test will be made available a week prior to the examination.

Once released, candidates can download it from bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Admit cards will not be sent to candidates via post, the commission said.

BPSC headmaster recruitment exam is scheduled for December 22, 2022. The objective time exam will be held from 12 pm to 2 pm at 13 district headquarters of the state.

The exam will be of 150 questions. Seventy five questions will be on general studies, for a total of 75 marks. The other seventy five questions will be on D.El.Ed subjects.

The exam will be taken on OMR sheets and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer, the commission said.

Here is the official notification.