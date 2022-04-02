Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC LDC Prelims answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check direct link here
BPSC LDC Prelims answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check direct link here

  • BPSC has released the preliminary answer key for Lower Division Clerk.
BPSC LDC Prelims answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check direct link here(HT file)
Published on Apr 02, 2022
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for Lower Division Clerk.  the examination was held on February 26. candidates who took the examination can check the answer key from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can also raise objections in a offline format. Candidates can send their objections to the Bihar Public Service Commission, Secretary cum Controller of Exams, 15, Nehru Path, Beli Road, Patna - 80001.

On the envelope, candidates must write their name and the title of the advertisement.  Objections must be received at the above-mentioned address by April 12 at 5 p.m. Candidates can check detailed notice here

 

Here's the direct link to check the answer key

BPSC LDC Prelims answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the home page click on the LDC answer key link

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the answer key

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
Saturday, April 02, 2022
