News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC school teacher 2023 answer key objection window extended till Sept 11

BPSC school teacher 2023 answer key objection window extended till Sept 11

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 08, 2023 05:21 PM IST

The Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the objection window for the BPSC school teacher 2023 exam. Candidates have till Sept 11 to raise objections.

The Bihar Public Service Commission has extended the objection window for the answer key of the BPSC school teacher 2023 exam. Candidates have now till September 11 to raise objections. Candidates who appeared for the examination can raise objections through the official website of BPSC at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections by logging in through their dashboard.

BPSC school teacher 2023 answer key objection window extended till Sept 11
BPSC school teacher 2023 answer key objection window extended till Sept 11

Notification here

The BPSC teacher recruitment exam 2023 was held on August 24, 25 and 26. The objection window was opened on September 5. The examination has been conducted for Class 9, 10, 11 and 12. Earlier the last date to raise objection was September 7.

BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key: How to raise objections

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Log in to your dashboard

Raise objections

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out