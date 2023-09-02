News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here

BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 02, 2023 10:18 AM IST

BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key has been released. The direct link to download is given below.

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key on September 1, 2023. Candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here
BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here

The objection window will open on September 5 and will close on September 7, 2023. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by entering the user name and password.

The answer key has been released for all the subjects in which the examination has been conducted for Class 9, 10, 11 and 12. To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key

BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key: How to download

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was conducted from August 24 to August 26. The examination was conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3: 30 pm to 5:30 pm across the state at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out