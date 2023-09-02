Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key on September 1, 2023. Candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here

The objection window will open on September 5 and will close on September 7, 2023. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by entering the user name and password.

The answer key has been released for all the subjects in which the examination has been conducted for Class 9, 10, 11 and 12. To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key: How to download

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC School Teacher 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was conducted from August 24 to August 26. The examination was conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3: 30 pm to 5:30 pm across the state at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

