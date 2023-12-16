close_game
BPSC TRE 2.0 answer key 2023 for December 15 exam out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 16, 2023 09:49 AM IST

BPSC TRE 2.0 answer key 2023 for December 15 exam has been released. The download link is given here.

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the BPSC TRE 2.0 2023 answer key for the December 15 exam. The provisional answer key and question booklets for Class 11 and 12 have been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 2.0 answer key 2023 for December 15 exam out, download link here (Shutterstock)
The school teacher answer key has been released for all subjects and can be downloaded by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download BPSC TRE 2.0 answer key 2023

BPSC TRE 2.0 answer key 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC TRE 2.0 2023 answer key for December 15 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open for each subject.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the objection window for the December 14 examination answer key will open today, December 16, 2023. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website of BPSC till December 18, 2023. Any objection received via email or via post will not be accepted by the Commission.

BPSC TRE examination was started on December 7 and ended on December 15, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Saturday, December 16, 2023
