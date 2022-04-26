BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET admit card to release on April 26, details here

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release the hall ticket for the 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forest PET on April 30 at 11 a.m. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The PET for Enforcement Sub Inspectors will be held on May 13 to 16 at 11 am and the examination for Range Officers of Forest will be held on May 12.

BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET admit card: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Look for the admit card link, on the homepage

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

