Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET admit card to release on April 26, details here
competitive exams

BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET admit card to release on April 26, details here

  • The hall ticket for the 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forest PET will be released by BPSSC on April 30 at 11 a.m.
BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET admit card to release on April 26, details here
BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET admit card to release on April 26, details here
Published on Apr 26, 2022 06:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release the hall ticket for the 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forest PET on April 30 at 11 a.m. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The PET for Enforcement Sub Inspectors will be held on May 13 to 16 at 11 am and the examination for Range Officers of Forest will be held on May 12.

BPSSC FRO/ Enforcement SI PET admit card: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Look for the admit card link, on the homepage

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the BPSSC website at bpssc.bih.nic.in for updates.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out