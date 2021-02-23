BSE OTET 2021 registration begins, here's direct link to apply
- BSE OTET 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OTET 2021 examination online at bseodisha.ac.in on or before March 9, 2021.
BSE OTET 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has invited online applications for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2021 on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OTET 2021 examination online at bseodisha.ac.in on or before March 9, 2021. However, the last date for the payment of the registration fee is March 8, 2021.
The OTET 2021 examination will consist of two papers, i.e Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total duration of the exam for each paper will be 2.5 hours. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark. There will be no negative marking.
Direct link to apply for BSE OTET 2021.
How to apply for BSE OTET 2021:
Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in/otet-examinations-2021.html
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "OTET 2021 (1ST) APPLICATION LINK"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Click on the tab that reads, "New Registration for paper 1" and "New Registration for paper 2".
Fill in the requisite information and submit
On the redirected login page, enter OTP received on your phone
The OTET application form will be displayed on the scren
Fill in the necessary information
Make payment.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSE OTET 2021 registration begins, here's direct link to apply
- BSE OTET 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OTET 2021 examination online at bseodisha.ac.in on or before March 9, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC 5th Phase examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- As per the notice, the board will conduct the RRB NTPC 5th phase CBT-1 on March 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 21, and 27, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBJEE 2021 registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's direct link
- WBJEE 2021: Interested and eligible can apply for the WBJEE 2021 online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BITSAT 2021 registration process begins, here's direct link to apply
- BITSAT 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at btsadmission.com on or before May 29, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KPSC FDA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- KPSC FDA admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the KPSC FDA recruitment exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at kpscrcruitment.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB MI answer key 2021 released, direct link to view key and raise objections
- RRB MI answer key 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key, question paper and responses for Computer Based Test (CBT) to fill Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB answer key 2021 for MI categories posts exams to be released today
- The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Monday, February 22 release the question paper, responses and answer keys of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for filling Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts against CEN 03/2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIBE XVI 2021 examination postponed to April 25, check revised schedule here
- According to the revised schedule, the BCI will conduct the AIBE XVI examination on April 25, 2021. Earlier, the AIBE XVI was scheduled to be held on March 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021 to be released on Feb 22
- RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021: The board had conducted the computer-based recruitment examination from December 15 to 18, 2020, and on January 7, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CET 2021 to held on July 7 and 8, says deputy CM CN Ashwath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTET answer key 2021 released, here's how to raise objections
- CTET answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CTET January 2021 examination can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at ctet.nic.in on or before February 21, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTET answer key 2021 released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link
- CTET answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check the answer key online at ctet.nic.in on or before February 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA May exam schedule 2021 released, check dates here
- According to the schedule, the intermediate exams will begin on May 22 and the final exam is scheduled to be held from May 21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SITEEE 2021: Online registration begins, apply before June 4
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at set-test.org on or before June 4, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Positive thinking, sharp memory help crack competitive exams'
- In state capital, more than 1,000 shortlisted students thronged to University of Lucknow (LU) and institute of engineering and technology to attend inaugural classes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox