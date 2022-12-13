BSEB annual calendar released for STET, D.EI.Ed, D.P.E.d and other exams

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the annual calendar for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test(STET), D.EI.Ed ( Face-to-Face), D.EI.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam, D.P.Ed. exam and Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level language( Hindi&English).

The registration for the D.El.Ed ( Face to Face) examination will begin on January 28, 2023, and close on February 8, 2023. Registration for the STET exam will commence on February 1 and close on February 14, 2023.

The application process for the Joint Entrance examination, 2023 for enrollment in all D.EI.Ed colleges of the state will begin from January 16 to January 30. The registration process for D.PEd will begin from February 3 to February 10.

The STET exam will take place from April 6 to April 24, 2023, and the admit card will be made available on March 24, 2022. candidates can raise objections to STEt 2023 answer keys from May 2 to May 5. Industrial training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi and English) examination 2023 will be conducted on April 28. The STET 2023 result and result for the Industrial Traning Higher Secondary Level Language will be announced in June 2023.

The online application process for D.P.Ed examination will begin on June 5 and will end on June 12. The result for the D.P.Ed will be announced on August/September 2023.

Applications will be invited for Simultala 6th entrance Exam from July 3 and the preliminary entrance test will be conducted on October 12. The result of the preliminary Entrance Exam will be announced in November 2023.

The date of filling out the registration form can be extended as per the requirement or as per the decision of the committee, without a late fee or with a late fee.

