BSEB STET Answer Key 2024 released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, download link here

Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB STET Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the answer key through the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB STET Answer Key 2024 released, download link here

The objection window has opened for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test paper I on July 12, 2024. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is till July 15, 2024. To raise the objections, candidates will have to make payment of processing fee for each question they want to raise objection for.

WBJEEB JECA & JELET 2024 answer key to be released today at wbjeeb.nic.in, details inside

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can download answer key through these simple steps given below.

BSEB STET Answer Key 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on BSEB STET Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Paper II answer key objection window will open on July 17 and will close on July 20, 2024.

The Phase 1 Bihar STET examination was conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2024.

Also Read: CTET 2024 Answer Key awaited: Where, how to check and download provisional key

As per the schedule, the BSEB STET 2024 phase 2 examination registration will begin on July 26 and will close on August 11, 2024. The Phase 2 Bihar STET 2024 examination will be conducted from September 10 to September 30, 2024. Candidates can check more related details through the official website of Bihar Board.