BSEB Teacher Competency Test 2025: Schedule for Phase 3, 4 and 5 out, check dates here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for Teacher Competency Test 2025 for third, fourth, and fifth phases on Saturday, April 26, 2025. BSEB Teacher Competency Test 2025: Check schedule for Phase 3, 4 and 5 here. (Representative image)

Addressing a press conference, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore announced that the third phase of the Teacher Competency Test 2025. May 10 to May 15, 2025. A total of 30,221 candidates have applied online to appear for the third phase. The committee has set a target to release the result by May 31, 2025.

For the third phase, applications were invited for teachers of classes 1-5, 6-8, 9-10, and 11-12.

The third phase test will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes.

Candidates who do not qualify in the third phase can pay the application fee for the fourth phase online on June 2 and 3, 2025. The fourth phase will be conducted on June 15 and 16, 2025, and the results are planned by June 30, 2025.

Again, candidates who do not qualify in the fourth phase can pay the application fee for the fifth phase on July 2 and 3, 2025. The fifth phase test will be conducted on July 15 and 16, 2025, and the results will be out by July 31, 2025.

Notably, two phases of the competency test are already complete. A total of 1,99,027 candidates appeared in the first phase, of which 1,87,818 had passed.

Whereas 80,713 candidates appeared in the second phase, and 65,716 candidates passed.

Meanwhile, the minimum qualifying marks for different categories are as follows:

General: 40% Backward Class (BC): 36.5% Economically Backward Class (EBC) : 34% SC/ST: 32% Divyang or Differently Abled candidates: 32% Female candidates: 32%

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.