CA exams begin tomorrow: ICAI guidelines candidates should know

The Chartered Accountant exams will begin tomorrow. To conduct the exam in a fair way and taking into the consideration the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the CA exam regulatory body, the ICAI, will allow COVID-19 positive candidates to opt out of the exam and appear for it later in November.

For other candidates, who do not have any symptom or suffering from COVID-19 can appear for the CA exams following the guidelines set by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

• Candidate should reach at the exam centre on the reporting time mentioned in the admit card. The reporting times have been set different for candidates in order to avoid crowding at exam centres.

• Candidates should wear mask, carry a transparent bottle of drinking water and 50/100 ML bottle of hand sanitizer and admit card.

• Mobile phones, smart watch, other electronic gadgets, books and written materials and bags are not allowed inside the examination halls

• In case of mal functioning of their mask, candidate may contact the room invigilator who will provide mask to such candidates.

• During the thermal screening in case a candidate’s body temperature is more than the prescribed limit, the candidate will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

• Candidates should follow the display signages and markings for enforcing physical/social distancing and safety protocols

• While the admit card will be printed online the candidates have to give consent to follow various guidelines issued by the Governmental authorities as also by the ICAI. They shall also undertake that they are appearing in this examination with the full consent and permission their parents/guardian, ICAI has said.

The ICAI CA exams will be held till July 30.