CA Foundation Exam 2021: ICAI releases important notice for students, check here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released an important notice on CA Foundation Exam 2021 regarding filling of application forms. The notice is available on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The notice has been released for candidates who are facing problem while filling examination application form on account of – getting their application/declaration attested from a CA Member/Gazetted officer/Head of the Educational Institute due to COVID-19, and filling of Admit Card/Roll No. of Senior Secondary Examinations as the same has not been received due to postponement.

The Institute in this regard has stated that the students whose photographs and/or signature are not available in the systems be allowed to upload their Aadhar Card along with the Examination Application Form for June 2021 Foundation Examination and on normalization of situation of the ongoing pandemic, those students can send their concerned declaration duly signed by a member of the Institute / Gazetted Officer / Head of the Educational Institute to Institute at ICAI Bhawan, C-1, Sector-1 Noida 201301 or send to the registered mail ID.

Also, those students who have not received their Admit Card/Roll No. of Senior Secondary Examinations may declare that they will be appearing for such examination and on normalization of the prevailing situation they can send their admit card /Roll Number to the Institute at the above-mentioned address.

The application process was started on April 20 and ended on May 4, 2021. The last date for online submission of the form with a late fee is till May 7, 2021. The examination will begin on June 24, 2021, and will end on June 30, 2021.