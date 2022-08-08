Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CA Foundation Result 2022 Date: ICAI to release result on August 10 on icai.org

competitive exams
Published on Aug 08, 2022 01:59 PM IST
CA Foundation Result 2022 date have been announced. ICAI will declare the result on August 10, 2022 and candidates can check it on icai.org. 
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced CA Foundation result 2022 Date. The foundation examination result will be declared on August 10, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the foundation examination can check the result through the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The official website reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared onWednesday, the 10th August, 2022and the same can be accessed by candidates on the websiteicai.nic.in.”

CA Foundation Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for examination check their results through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.
  • Click on CA Foundation Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination for Foundation course was conducted on June 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ICAI.

Topics
icai ca foundation education
