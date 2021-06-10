CA July Exams 2021: ICAI shares important guidelines for exam centre, candidates

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has shared important guidelines for CA July Exams 2021. The guidelines have been shared by exam centre, examination functionaries and candidates appearing for the examination. The official statement can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The official statement reads, “Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation and in the interest to mitigate the anxiety and hardships of the students concerned, it is hereby informed that the Guidelines for Examination Centres, Examination Functionaries and Candidates for July 2021 CA Examination shall be the same as was announced vide Announcement dated 8th October, 2020 for November 2020 / January 2021 CA Examinations.”

CA July Exams 2021: Important guidelines

The guidelines issued in October 2020 have three attachments that cover for exam center, center superintendents, and observers and candidates. Check some important guidelines in the list given below.

1. Before commencement of the examination, seating areas shall be adequately sanitized. All door handles, staircase railing, etc. shall be disinfected.

2. Adequate gap as per norms between two seats shall be maintained.

3. Thermo scanning for temperature check of examination functionaries/candidates shall be done at the entry.

4. Hand sanitizer would be made available at the entry and inside the exam venue at prominent places for candidates and centre staff to use.

5. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to carry mask on face, face shield, gloves on hand, personal transparent water bottle, personal hand sanitizer and exam related documents.

6. All examination staff shall carry No Risk status in Aarogya Setu App installed in their Mobile.

Meanwhile, ICAI President CA. Nihar N. Jambusaria has shared an important message to students. The examination will begin on July 5 and will end on July 20, 2021.





