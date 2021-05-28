CA June Foundation Exam 2021: ICAI includes two new exam centres, check notice

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has added two new exam centres for CA June Foundation Exam 2021. The new exam centres include Patan (Gujarat) and Malegaon (Maharashtra) where the Foundation Examination, June 2021 will be conducted. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The examination will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2021 in these cities across other cities in the country provided that a sufficient number of candidates offer themselves to appear from each of the aforementioned cities. The students who want to change the exam city to Patan or Malegaon can send a written request to the CIAI by May 31, 2021.

The official notice reads, “students already registered for Foundation Examination, June 2021 and seeking change for examination city to Patan (Gujarat) or Malegaon (Maharashtra) can send a written request (through Email) to the ICAI at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in between May 29 to May 31, 2021.”

The CA June Foundation examination will be conducted in two shifts- Paper I, Paper-II, Paper-III, and Paper IV. Paper I and II will be conducted between 2 pm to 5 pm, and Paper III and IV will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. The examination will be conducted in both Hindi and English languages.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON