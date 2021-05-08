CA Nov Exam 2021: ICAI to conduct live coaching classes for Final, Inter courses

IND USA
ICAI to conduct live coaching classes for CA Nov Exam 2021 final and intermediate students. Candidates can check the official notice on official site of ICAI on icai.org.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 11:38 AM IST

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI will start the live coaching classes for students of CA Nov Exam 2021 from May 10, 2021, onwards. The classes will be for students of Intermediate course appearing in Nov 2021 examination and Final course for Nov 2021 and May 2022 examination. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

This will be the third batch by the Board of Studies with an objective to enable the students to sail through the present times and provide them quality learning resources, year after year in an incremental manner.

The classes will be conducted in two sessions each day and students can attend the classes through the official links available in the notice. The classes can also be viewed on the ICAI CA Youtube channel. The first session for the intermediate course will begin at 7 am and end at 9.30 am and the second session will begin at 6 pm and end at 8.30 pm. Similarly, the final course classes will begin at 7 am and end at 10 am and the second session will begin at 6 pm and end at 9 pm.

Students can view the classes live or can record the lectures through hand-held devices such as smartphones, laptops, iPads, tablets, etc. anytime anywhere. The classes will cover the entire syllabus and will be interactive in nature. The prime focus of the classes will be examination-based.


