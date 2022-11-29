CAT 2022 answer key (official) expected soon on iimcat.ac.in

The official answer key of CAT 2022 is expected soon. The entrance test was conducted on November 27 and next, the answer key, containing correct answers to the questions asked in the exam, will be published on iimacat.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to download the official CAT answer key by logging in to the website.

Coaching institutes may have released their versions of the CAT 2022 answer key but candidates should calculate their marks using the official answer key as it will be used for preparing results.

CAT is a national-level entrance test for admission to postgraduate management courses at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and some other B-Schools.

However, just qualifying in the exam is not enough for admission as candidates need to participate in further selection rounds, based on the admission criteria of respective institutes.

Result of CAT 2022 is expected by the second week of January, 2023.