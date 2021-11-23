CAT Exam 2021 on November 28- list of do’s and don’ts for candidates

Indian Institute of Management, IIM to conduct Common Admission Test, CAT Exam 2021 on November 28, 2021. The examination will be conducted in three shifts of 2 hours at over 400 test centres across the country.

Around 2.31 lakh candidates will appear for the examination this year. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can check the do’s and don’ts issued by the Institute given below.

Do’s for the candidates

Candidates will have to download the admit card on an A4 size paper, preferably using a laser printer and affix the same photograph which was uploaded during the application process. Make necessary arrangements for travel, food and accommodation and any other expenses. Candidates will have to report to the test centre before 8.15 am and 12.15 pm on the day of the exam. Barcode Printed on the Admit Card will be scanned at the Scanning Desk. Location of Exam Lab will be communicated after scanning the Barcode. At the Console, use the Mouse to select the right Option as answer for an MCQ and the on-screen Keyboard to answer a non-MCQ. The keyboard is not to be used and using the keyboard can lead to your test getting locked. Candidates should drop the duly signed admit card in the presence of the invigilator in the box provided before leaving the exam lab.

Don’ts for the candidates

Candidates are allowed to appear for the exams only once. Candidature will be cancelled if a candidate is found to appear for the test multiple times. Do not carry any prohibited items such as electronic gadgets etc. inside the Exam Lab. Candidates should not attempt to cheat or copy answers from others during the exam and are also advised to involve yourself in any arguments with other Candidates or Test Centre staff. Do not use the keyboard at any point in time; this will lock your computer system. Do not request for change of Test Centre/Exam Lab/Console on the Exam Day. Candidates should not wear any jewelry (or any item(s) containing metal), Shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the Exam Lab. Mobile phones, Electronic Gadgets, Watches, Calculators, own Stationery items, pens, Wallets, and Goggles are strictly NOT allowed in the Exam Hall/Lab.