CBSE CTET 2021 registration closes tomorrow, here's how to apply

The online application form submission for the CBSE central teacher eligibility test (CTET) will close tomorrow, October 19. The application forms are available on the official website ctet.nic.in.

Apply Online

The CTET will be held between December 16 to January 13, 2022. The exam will be held in computer-based mode in two shifts with each shift of 2.30 hours duration. All questions in CTET will be multiple choice questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers of CTET.

The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories, and there will be no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET certificate.

CTET 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET 2021 registration link

Fill in the online application form and note down registration no./application no.

Upload scanned images of latest photograph and signature

Pay examination fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking

Print confirmation page for record and future reference