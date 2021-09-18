CBSE CTET 2021: Registration process begins on Sept 20, check exam dates here

Central Board of Secondary Education has released registration and exam dates for CBSE CTET 2021. The registration process for Central Teacher Eligibility Test will begin on September 20, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the exam is till October 19, 2021. As per the notice shared by the Board, the examination will be conducted from December 16 to January 13, 2022. The test will be conducted in 20 (Twenty) languages throughout the country. The exact exam dates will be available to the candidates on their respective admit cards.

CBSE CTET 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

Click on CBSE CTET 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to General/OBC will have to pay ₹1000/- for one paper and ₹1200 for both Paper 1 and 2. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category will have to pay ₹500/- as application fees for one paper and ₹600/- for both the papers.

Official Notice Here