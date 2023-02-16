Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CBSE CTET 2022 answer key challenge window closes tomorrow on ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2022 answer key challenge window closes tomorrow on ctet.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 16, 2023 08:22 AM IST

CTET 2022: Candidates can download the CTET answer key and raise objections on ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2022 answer key challenge window closes tomorrow on ctet.nic.in(Shutterstock)
CBSE CTET 2022 answer key challenge window closes tomorrow on ctet.nic.in(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the window to challenge the answer key of Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2022 tomorrow, February 17, at 12 pm. Candidates can download the CTET answer key from ctet.nic.in and raise objections by following the given steps.

“In case the candidates are not satisfied with any of the answer key(s), they have to click on the link Submit Key Challenge. Select the question through dropdown which they want to challenge and click on Select for Challenge, select the answer option which you think is correct. In case, the candidates think that more than one option is correct, they have to select such desired options. In case, the candidates have opted wrong answer option for challenge, Click to Update your Answer. In case, the candidates want to challenge more answer key(s), follow the same procedure,” CBSE said in the answer key notification.

For each objection raises, candidates have to pay a fee of 1,000.

Challenges, against which fee is received, will be verified by subject experts and if it is accepted by the board, it will be notified on the exam website and the fee will be refunded.

After that, the final answer key and result will be declared.

The date and time for CTET result is not announced yet.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ctet cbse ctet ctet.nic.in answer key + 2 more
ctet cbse ctet ctet.nic.in answer key + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out