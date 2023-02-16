CBSE CTET 2022 answer key challenge window closes tomorrow on ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the window to challenge the answer key of Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2022 tomorrow, February 17, at 12 pm. Candidates can download the CTET answer key from ctet.nic.in and raise objections by following the given steps.

“In case the candidates are not satisfied with any of the answer key(s), they have to click on the link Submit Key Challenge. Select the question through dropdown which they want to challenge and click on Select for Challenge, select the answer option which you think is correct. In case, the candidates think that more than one option is correct, they have to select such desired options. In case, the candidates have opted wrong answer option for challenge, Click to Update your Answer. In case, the candidates want to challenge more answer key(s), follow the same procedure,” CBSE said in the answer key notification.

For each objection raises, candidates have to pay a fee of ₹1,000.

Challenges, against which fee is received, will be verified by subject experts and if it is accepted by the board, it will be notified on the exam website and the fee will be refunded.

After that, the final answer key and result will be declared.

The date and time for CTET result is not announced yet.