CBSE CTET 2022: Registration for December exam begins tomorrow on ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process for the national-level teacher eligibility test CTET December 2022 tomorrow, October 31, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for 16th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test can submit their forms on ctet.nic.in.

According to a notification by CBSE, the last date to apply for CTET is November 24 and the exam fee can be paid up to November 25, 2022.

CTET 2022 will be conducted in CBT mode between December 2022 to January 2023. The exact date of examination will be mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates.

The application fees for General/OBC category candidates for Paper I or II is ₹1000 and for both the papers, it is ₹1200. For SC/ST/Differently-Abled Person category candidates, the application fees is ₹500 for one and ₹600 for both papers.

The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website soon.