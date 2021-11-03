CBSE CTET December 2021: Application correction window closes today on ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education will close down the application correction window for CBSE CTET December 2021 on November 3, 2021. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. The online correction window was opened on October 28, 2021.

The Board has also added one more examination centre at Leh for convenience of aspirants. As per the official notice, candidates who have already applied for CTETDecember, 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do so till today. No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date. Candidates who want to do it can follow these simple steps given below.

CBSE CTET December 2021: How to make changes

Visit the official site of CTET on ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET correction link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CTET examination will be conducted between December 16 to January 13, 2022. The test will be conducted in CBT Mode only (Computer Based Test). The admit card will be available in first week of December 2021.