CBSE releases CTET admit card 2022 for December exam, here's how to download

CTET 2022 admit card has been released. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published admit cards for the December edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 on the exam website, ctet.nic.in. CTET admit card link, updates.

Candidates can download CTET admit cards using application number and date of birth. The link is given below:

CTET admit card 2022 direct link

Earlier, CBSE published exam city information (pre admit card) for the test. The admit card released on December 26 midnight will be required during the exam.

The exam is scheduled for December 2022 to January 2023. It will be a computer based test (CBT) and the exact date and shift timings will be mentioned on admit cards.

How to download CTET admit card 2022

Go to ctet.nic.in. Open the link to download admit card. Login with application number and date of birth. Download the admit card.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first one from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second one from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

There will be two papers. The first paper is for teaching position at classes I to V and paper II will be for classes VI to VIII.

Candidates can take either one or both papers.