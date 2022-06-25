Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CCMT 2022 round 2 seat allotment result announced at ccmt.admissions.nic.in
CCMT 2022 round 2 seat allotment result announced at ccmt.admissions.nic.in

  • CMT round 2 seat allotment result has be released at ccmt.admissions.nic.in.
CCMT 2022 round 2 seat allotment result announced at ccmt.admissions.nic.in
CCMT 2022 round 2 seat allotment result announced at ccmt.admissions.nic.in
Published on Jun 25, 2022 06:46 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The CCMT round 2 seat allotment result has be announced on the official website. Candidates can check the round- 2 of seat allotment result on the official website at ccmt.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates must enter their GATE registration ID and password in order to view the CCMT 2022 round 2 allotment results. Candidates who get a seat through CCMT 2022 round 2 counselling must pay the seat acceptance fee, upload the proper documents, and submit willingness to accept the seat by Wednesday, June 29.

Direct link to check CCMT round 2 seat allotment here.

CCMT 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ccmt.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on “View Seat Allotment (Pay Seat Acceptance Fee)”

Key in your GATE registration ID and password, and click on 'sign in'.

Your CCMT 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Check and take print out for future reference.

Centralized Counseling for M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. (CCMT-2022) is a convenient platform for the candidates to apply for M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. programmes, based on their GATE score of years 2020 ,2021 and 2022 in all NITs, IIEST Shibpur, some IIITs & GFTIs (For details, please refer the list of Participating Institutes).

