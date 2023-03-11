Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CEED 2023 score card releasing today at ceed.iitb.ac.in, know how to download

CEED 2023 score card releasing today at ceed.iitb.ac.in, know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:57 PM IST

IIT Bombay will release the CEED 2023 scorecard today, March 11.

UCEED and CEED 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 13 at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in
UCEED and CEED 2023 admit card releasing on Jan 13 at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the CEED 2023 scorecard today, March 11. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard from the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in. The last date to download the scorecard is June 13.

IIT Bombay announced the results of the Common Entrance Examination for Design or CEED 2023 on March 7. The CEED 2023 entrance exam will be held on January 22 from 9 am to 12 pm.

CEED 2023 scorecard: Know how to download

Visit the official website of CEED ceed.iitb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the scorecard link.

Enter your login credentials.

Check your score and download it for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
scorecard
scorecard
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out