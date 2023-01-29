CEED, UCEED 2023 final answer key releasing tomorrow, know how to check
Candidates can get the CEEED 2023 final answer key from the official website at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in and the UCCED answer key at uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will release the final answer key for CEED and UCEED exam 2023 tomorrow, January 30. The CEEED 2023 final answer key can be downloaded from the CEEED official website at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in, and the UCCED answer key can be downloaded at uceed.iitb.ac.in.
The CEED and UCEED 2023 examinations were conducted on Sunday, January 22 from 9 am to 12 noon. The CEED and UCEED 2023 draft answer key was released on January 24, 2023. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer keys till January 26, 2023.
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the CEED and UCEED final answer keys
Know how to download the CEED 2023 answer keys
Visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in
On the homepage, look for the CEED 2023 answer key link
Key in your credentials and log in
Your CEED 2023 final answer keys will be displayed on the screen
Check and take the print for future reference.
