Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CEED, UCEED 2023 registration process to end today at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in

CEED, UCEED 2023 registration process to end today at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Oct 21, 2022 01:22 PM IST

IIT Bombay will close the online registration process for CEED and UCEED registration today, September 21 with out late fee.

CEED, UCEED 2023 registration process to end today at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in
CEED, UCEED 2023 registration process to end today at www.ceed.iitb.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will end the registration process for Common Entrance Exam for Design, CEED and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam, UCEED, on October 21. Candidates can apply for the CEED 2023 exam through the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in. The CEED 2023 registration process is open till October 29 with late fee.

The CEED 2023 will take place on January 22, 2023, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Part-A and Part-B of this test will each include two sections. Questions from both portions must be answered by candidates. From 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Part-A will take place, and from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, Part-B.

The CEED 2023 admit card will be released on January 13, 2023.

CEED, UCEED 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration portal link

Now, click on registration button

Register yourself

Fill all the required details, upload documents

Pay the CEED, UCEED registration fee

Submit and take print out.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
registration
registration

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out