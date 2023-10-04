Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has started the registration process for CEED, UCEED 2024. The registration process was started on October 3 and will end on October 31, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Common Entrance Exam for Design and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design can do it through the official site of CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in. CEED, UCEED 2024: IIT Bombay begins registration at ceed.iitb.ac.in, link here

As per the schedule, the online registration with late fees will be done from November 1 to November 8, 2023.

Candidates must have completed a degree/diploma/post graduate degree programme of minimum THREE years (after 10+2 level), or must be appearing for the final examination of such a program by July 2024, or must have passed the GD Arts diploma programme (10+5 level) by July 2024 can apply for the CEED examination.

The candidate should have passed all subjects in the qualifying examination (Class XII or equivalent) in 2023 OR should be appearing for the qualifying examination for the first time in 2024 to be eligible for attempting UCEED 2024. Students from ALL STREAMS (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible to apply for UCEED exam.

CEED, UCEED 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CEED or UCEED.

Click on registration portal and enter the required details.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be released on January 5, 2024. The CEED and UCEED examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CEED and UCEED.

