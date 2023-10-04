News / Education / Competitive Exams / CEED, UCEED 2024: IIT Bombay begins registration at ceed.iitb.ac.in, link here

CEED, UCEED 2024: IIT Bombay begins registration at ceed.iitb.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 04, 2023 12:47 PM IST

CEED, UCEED 2024 registration begins. Candidates can apply through the direct links given below.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has started the registration process for CEED, UCEED 2024. The registration process was started on October 3 and will end on October 31, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Common Entrance Exam for Design and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design can do it through the official site of CEED at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

CEED, UCEED 2024: IIT Bombay begins registration at ceed.iitb.ac.in, link here
CEED, UCEED 2024: IIT Bombay begins registration at ceed.iitb.ac.in, link here

As per the schedule, the online registration with late fees will be done from November 1 to November 8, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Candidates must have completed a degree/diploma/post graduate degree programme of minimum THREE years (after 10+2 level), or must be appearing for the final examination of such a program by July 2024, or must have passed the GD Arts diploma programme (10+5 level) by July 2024 can apply for the CEED examination.

The candidate should have passed all subjects in the qualifying examination (Class XII or equivalent) in 2023 OR should be appearing for the qualifying examination for the first time in 2024 to be eligible for attempting UCEED 2024. Students from ALL STREAMS (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible to apply for UCEED exam.

Direct link to apply for CEED 2024 

Direct link to apply for UCEED 2024 

CEED, UCEED 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CEED or UCEED.
  • Click on registration portal and enter the required details.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be released on January 5, 2024. The CEED and UCEED examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CEED and UCEED.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out