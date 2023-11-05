CEED, UCEED 2024: Registration process ends tomorrow, apply at ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2024) and Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 CEED 2024 registration periods will end tomorrow, November 6. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official websites uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in respectively. Registration for UCEED 2024 and CEED 2024 will end tomorrow, November 6.

However, the candidates can submit their applications by November 13 with a late fee. The admit card for the UCEED and CEED will be released on January 5. The UCEED and CEED 2023 examinations will be conducted on January 21. The answer key will be released on January 23. The CEED 2023 result will be released on March 6, 2024, and the UCEED 2024 result will be released on March 8, 2024.

CEED, UCEED 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of CEED or UCEED.

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill out the application form and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need