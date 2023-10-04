CEED, UCEED 2024 registrations begin, know how to apply

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started online registrations for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024. Candidates can apply for these two exams on ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively. CEED, UCEED 2024 registrations begin (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application deadline of both exams October 31. However, on payment of late fees, applications can be submitted till November 8.

Admit cards of CEED and UCEED 2024 will be issued on January 5, at 1 pm.

CEED and UCEED 2024 are scheduled for January 21, Sunday, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Draft answer keys of Part-A of both exams will be out on January 23 and the deadline to upload comments is January 25, 5 pm.

Final answer keys will be released on January 31 and.

CEED results will be announced on March 6 and UCEED 2024 results will be out on March 8.

Candidates who have completed a degree/diploma/post graduate degree programme of minimum three years (after 10+2 level), or are appearing for the final examination of such a program and qualify by July 2024 can apply for CEED 2024.

For UCEED, candidates must passed in all subjects in the qualifying examination (Class 12 or equivalent) in 2023, or should be appearing for it for the first time in 2024. Students from all streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible.

Those who appeared for the first time in their qualifying examination 2022 or earlier are not eligible.

Apply for CEED 2024.

Apply for UCEED 2024.

Steps to apply:

Go to the website of CEED or UCEED 2024. Open the registration link. Register, get your credentials and use it to login. Fill the application, upload documents, make payment. Submit your form and take a printout of the confirmation page.

